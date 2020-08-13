DEPRESSION BECOMES TROPICAL STORM JOSEPHINE… | THE DAILY HERALD

Tropical Storm Josephine Advisory Number

8NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

AL1120201100 AM AST Thu Aug 13 2020 SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…

INFORMATION———————————————–

LOCATION…13.7N 49.2WABOUT 975 MI…1565 KM ESE OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…45 MPH…75 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 295 DEGREES AT 15 MPH…24 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1005 MB…29.68 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS——————–There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of this system.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK———————-At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Josephine was located near latitude 13.7 North, longitude 49.2 West. Josephine is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next few days followed by a turn toward the northwest late this weekend or early next week. Recent satellite wind data indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) to the north of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND———————-None.

Forecaster Beven

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tropical-storm-josephine-advisory-number-8