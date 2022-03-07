Deputy Govt. Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19 | THE DAILY HERALD

Deputy Government Commissioner Claudia Toet



ST. EUSTATIUS–Deputy Government Commissioner of the public entity St. Eustatius Claudia Toet tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, March 5.

Toet is currently staying in St. Maarten where she must remain in isolation for seven days. A negative antigen test is required to enter St. Eustatius.

Toet was experiencing mild symptoms. The public entity St. Eustatius wished her a speedy and good recovery.

Toet travelled abroad on Tuesday, March 1.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/deputy-govt-commissioner-tests-positive-for-covid-19