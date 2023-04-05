Destination promoted at Florida Roadshow events | THE DAILY HERALD

The island received exposure recently at Florida Roadshow events.

PHILIPSBURG–The Dutch St. Maarten Tourism Bureau in collaboration with the French St. Martin Tourist Office and local hoteliers recently organised a series of events for travel advisors, agents and cruise planners in the cities of Miami, Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale as part of the Florida Roadshow.

In attendance were representatives of the Dutch- and French-side Tourism Offices, Cyndi Miller who is the sales representative of both tourism offices in the United States, and representatives of The Morgan Resort, Sonesta Maho Beach Resort Casino and Spa, Secrets St. Martin Resort and Spa, and Grand Case Beach Club. Star Clippers, Classic Vacations, Delta Vacations, ALG Vacations, The Moorings, Vacation Express and Pleasant Holidays also joined the events.

The series of events was a success: all three events were sold out with a total of more than 120 travel advisors in attendance, it was stated in a press release.

Meetings were also held with Flight Centre and JetBlue to provide updates and discuss future collaboration and support.

Organising roadshow events and providing sales training presentations to travel advisors are an integral part of the sales and promotional activities to increase destination awareness and encourage travel to the island. The United States accounts for 60% of the island’s stay-over arrivals, with the majority of travellers residing on the northeastern coast.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/destination-promoted-at-florida-roadshow-events