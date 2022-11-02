Destination promoted at NY Intl. Travel Show | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Claudia Arrindell, Gianira Arrindell, Cyndi Miller, Deborah Traussi and Nancy Henderickx.

PHILIPSBURG– The first New York International Travel Show was recently held in New York City, where St. Maarten/St. Martin was present with a booth to promote the destination.

Other destinations present were Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Anguilla and St. Lucia, amongst others. Representatives of St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, Gianira Arrindell as well as Claudia Arrindell were present, alongside Cyndi Miller, the US Sales Representative for Dutch St. Maarten and French St. Martin, Nancy Henderickx, the Key Account Sales Manager US and Caribbean of Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino and Spa, and Deborah Traussi, Sales Representative of Grand Case Beach Club.

During the three-day event, trade professionals and consumers were able to attend informative seminars and conferences relating to the travel industry, as well as visit destinations exhibiting. During a press conference, St. Maarten provided the attending press with an update regarding the lifting of the COVID-19 travel entry requirement together with other relevant island updates. As an incentive, daily raffles were held allowing visitors who entered to win various prizes that included gift certificates for hotel stays, restaurant meals, car rentals and excursions, which were sponsored by on-island partners.

“Being present at the New York International Travel Show offered the destination the opportunity to be seen by vacation seekers, as well as provide additional information to those visiting the island either by air or cruise. Based on the feedback received by many who visited our booth, the island is very much known and loved. We will continue to attend travel shows in the United States with our partners to promote and stimulate travel to the island,” said Gianira Arrindell, Marketing Director at St. Maarten Tourism Bureau.

“There is a surge in travel with many destinations seeing year-over-year growth as the health situation stabilises and border restrictions are loosening. Despite the surge in prices, due to pent-up demand, travellers are continuing to travel and plan for vacations. Therefore, it is of utmost importance that the destination is seen and heard in a crowded marketplace where other destinations are vying for the same traveller,” Gianira Arrindell further stated.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/destination-promoted-at-ny-intl-travel-show