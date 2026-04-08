Detectives probe shooting  incident in Dutch Quarter | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–A man was injured in a shooting incident in Dutch Quarter shortly after midday on Wednesday, prompting a police response and the launch of an active investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Central Dispatch of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM received a report around 12:30pm of a man walking along Nazareth Road while bleeding. Officers responding to the scene located the victim, who had suffered a grazing gunshot wound to the lower part of his body.

Preliminary information indicates the man told police he had been shot at by an unknown assailant. Emergency medical personnel arrived shortly after and provided treatment at the scene. The victim’s condition has not been disclosed.

Police have since launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting and to identify the suspect. No arrests have been reported.

KPSM is urging anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/detectives-probe-shooting-incident-in-dutch-quarter