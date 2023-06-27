Determination leads to success for Hillside Schools class of 2023 | THE DAILY HERALD

The Hillside Christian Schools graduating class.

CAY HILL–The Hillside Christian Schools class of 2023 proudly walked onto the stage at Belair Community Center as school board members, dignitaries, parents and friends cheered them on Thursday, June 22.

The school leaving exercise was held under the theme “Planting Determination, Harvesting Success”, a motivational phrase that the 71 students will carry with them for a very long time.

In line with the event’s theme, Asha Stevens Valedictorian Ruiz Tadimoeljo said in his address that determination was planted and now the graduation class is harvesting their success. “With the wisdom we gain we are now able to move on to the next chapter in our lives.”

He challenged his fellow graduates to do better daily. “Never stop expecting greatness and excel in all that you do. Life is a challenge, but you have to believe that we can do all things through Christ who strengthens us.

“As we transition to a new school I encourage you to be open to making new friends and apply the values, skills, principles and discipline that you learned. As we begin this new chapter let me remind you, you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think. We planted determination and now we are harvesting success. Be committed, stay focused today and always we would strive for greatness,” he said.

Not forgetting the support system that helped all graduates to this point, he thanked family members, their amazing teachers, his best friends and, most importantly, God.

Helmich Snijders valedictorian La’neigh Ollivierre thanked her classmates and her family in her address for always being a great support system when things got hard. “As we move on to our various high schools, I wish you much success. Remember to be obedient and respectful to your teachers and continue to be diligent in your studies.” In closing, she urged her fellow graduates to keep Philippians 4:13 in mind: “We can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

Foundation for Protestant Christian Education W.I., with its two campuses, the Asha Stevens and the Helmich Snijders Hillside Christian Schools, worked diligently to “plant seeds” in the students’ minds that they can nourish and grow over the years to come, particularly in secondary school.

Speakers Pastor Roderick Webster of Good News Baptist Church, Archdeacon Terrence Rawlins, and Foundation for Protestant Christian Education Chief Executive Director Asha Stevens talked about the inspiring meaning of the school theme and how “reaping what you sow” applies to all aspects of life.

In her address, Stevens explained that the theme “perfectly encapsulates the journey these students embarked upon years ago, with teachers nurturing the students’ young minds with a strong foundation of knowledge, values, and faith.”

Ministry Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Chief of Cabinet Glenderlin Holiday also delivered a few motivational words on behalf of ECYS Minister Rodolphe Samuel. Holiday emphasised the importance of time, consistency, discipline, and structure, in the sense that whether it is traditional gardening or planting norms and values in children, these things are worth investing in.

Hillside alumna Nichelle Smith delivered the keynote address to the graduating class, sharing her own story of fear, self-doubt, and the long and windy road that lies ahead as these students enter high school. “Mistakes, frustrations, and thoughts of giving up will most likely come, but if you stay determined and never lose faith, you can be the author of your own story and make every new chapter a little bit better than the last,” said Smith.

Asha Stevens graduating Most Outstanding Students were Natalya Benjamin and Kay’Lon Johnson. Shabea Brown from Helmich Snijders received the award for Most Outstanding Student.

Each valedictorian received a much-appreciated token from PSB bank, a savings account for the future.

Member of Parliament Angelique Romou awarded Natalya Benjamin the AR Youth Scholar Athlete/Artist Award for 2023. Natalya has been able to strike the balance between academics and extra-curricular activities and was awarded US $500 for her achievements.

Hillside parents Nwoke and Peters gave the vote of thanks on behalf of the parents of their respective school before the students received the final blessing from school board member Zena Lewis

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/determination-leads-to-success-for-hillside-schools-class-of-2023