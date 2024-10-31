Dionne Warwick to headline gala concert in St Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

Dionne Warwick

PHILIPSBURG–Music legend Dionne Warwick will perform in a one-night-only Gala Concert at Casino Royale Theater in St. Maarten on Saturday, December 14, 2024. Known globally for hits like “Walk On By” and “I Say a Little Prayer”, Warwick’s visit will be a rare Caribbean appearance and promises to be a unique evening of cultural exchange and community focus.

The event supports the “Bridge to Bold” initiative, aimed at expanding educational and cultural opportunities for St. Maarten’s youth. Part of the proceeds will go toward scholarships for students of Charlotte Brookson Academy for the Performing Arts (CBA), St Maarten’s only dedicated performing arts school, as well as funding a summer camp at Bowie State University.

The concert’s line-up will include a special performance by CBA students, who will join Warwick on stage in what organisers describe as a “night of cultural exchange and artistic inspiration.”

This concert is more than just a performance, it is an opportunity to invest in the future of the arts in St Maarten and to support young talent through hands-on experiences and mentorship.

The partnership with Bowie State University also includes a performing arts masterclass open to CBA students and their parents, aiming to enhance exposure and access to the arts. The collaboration is part of a larger goal to establish sustainable cultural ties and opportunities for young artistes in St. Maarten.

Tickets for the event will be released soon, and demand is expected to be high, given Warwick’s popularity and the concert’s purpose-driven mission.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/dionne-warwick-to-headline-gala-concert-in-st-maarten