Diplomas for completion of Coastguard Basic Training | THE DAILY HERALD

The graduation ceremony for ten trainees from St. Maarten, Aruba and Curaçao.

WILLEMSTAD–The first 10 coastguards of the new Coastguard Basic Training (BOK) completed their studies and received their diplomas on Friday. The training took place on Curaçao.

The young coastguards from St. Maarten, Aruba and Curaçao started their one-year study on January 1, 2020, but due to the outbreak of Covid-19, this has become one and a half years.

The goal of the Coastguard Basic Training is to make the aspiring coast guard deployable as a junior crew member of a Metal Shark or Cutter. During the training, the candidates have the rank of Sailor, and they assume the position of Junior Crew Member.

The aspirants were taught many different skills and theoretical knowledge. They received training in safety at sea, first aid, firearms and marksmanship, boarding techniques, maritime legal knowledge and physical training. Discipline and integrity were important topics during the training.

In addition, they followed the training to become a special police officer (BAVPOL) at the Police Training Institute Law Enforcement and Security Curaçao (ORV). “The result is independent and reliable coastguards who are ready for the challenges of maritime enforcement,” Coastguard officials stated.

