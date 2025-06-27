Direct flights to Anguilla from Boston and Baltimore starting in December | THE DAILY HERALD

An AnguillAir plane from BermudAir.

ANGUILLA–BermudAir has launched AnguillAir, a groundbreaking new brand and the airline’s fist major expansion beyond Bermuda.

There will be non-stop flights to Anguilla from Boston, Massachusetts, and Baltimore, Maryland, beginning on December 17, 2025. AnguillAir signals a powerful new era in Caribbean connectivity – one driven by BermudAir’s signature island hospitality and its vision to link island communities in meaningful and lasting ways.

Premier Cora Richardson Hodge described it as a major milestone and exciting news. She said that the majority of Anguilla’s tourists come from the north-east corridor and flights from these two areas will boost tourism arrivals. She thanked Minister of Infrastructure Jose Vanterpool for his hard work in gaining these flights, which she said are a significant accomplishment; and the start is very timely at the beginning of the tourist season.

“This is more than a new route – it’s a reflection of what BermudAir was built to do: strengthen island connections, deliver extraordinary service and create lasting economic value for Bermuda and beyond,” said Adam Scott, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BermudAir. “We’re proud that, because of the support of Bermudians and the growth in tourism demand, we are now able to extend our reach and share our island hospitality with Anguilla.”

The new route comes after a year of consistent progress for the airline, which has played a key role in restoring air service, generating demand and supporting Bermuda’s tourism and economy in tangible figures. BermudAir has also opened new avenues of access for Bermudians, families and businesses travelling to and from the US East Coast and Canada.

Minister Vanterpool said, “The reopening of the Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport marks a pivotal moment for Anguilla’s economic future. Our agreement with BermudAir to launch non-stop service from the US Northeast is a crucial first step. To support long-term, sustainable growth, we are pursuing a phased, demand-driven expansion plan, which includes extending the runway to accommodate larger aircraft and increased passenger and cargo volumes.”

“BermudAir’s new direct flights from key US markets – Boston and Baltimore – constitute a significant advancement for our tourism industry. As our accommodation offerings grow, reliable and convenient air access from these strategic gateways is essential to maintaining momentum and further developing Anguilla as a premier destination,” said Minister of Tourism Cardigan Connor.

