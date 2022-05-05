Direct from USVI | THE DAILY HERALD

The Government of St. Eustatius announced the “inaugural run of ‘Tropic Opal’,” a freight ship from Miami. The ship docked and offloaded a chassis on Wednesday at the harbour. “After the trial run it will sail back to St. Thomas, United State Virgin Islands (USVI) to offload the empty container.

The plan is to collect the full containers from Miami in St. Thomas and deliver these directly to Statia. Intention is to drop the cost of shipping for the island considerably,” stated a post on the island government’s Facebook page.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/direct-from-usvi