Directors of SVB and SZV sign MOU to deepen cross-island cooperation | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: SZV Chief Financial Officer Elton Felisie, SZV Director Glen Carty, SVB Director François Simon and SVB representative Dennis Arrindell.

~ Partnership focuses on knowledge exchange and operational efficiency ~

PHILIPSBURG–In a move to enhance regional cooperation and streamline social security services, the Social Insurance Bank of Curaçao SVB and Social and Health Insurances of St. Maarten SZV formalised a strategic partnership with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Thursday, July 10.

The agreement aims to strengthen collaboration between the two institutions through the structured exchange of institutional knowledge, best practices, and operational insights. SVB and SZV share similar mandates and systems, particularly in communication protocols, operational frameworks, and information technology (IT) infrastructure, creating a natural foundation for greater synergy.

The signing ceremony, held in a spirit of cooperation and shared vision, brought together key representatives of both organisations, including SZV Chief Financial Officer Elton Felisie, SZV Director Glen Carty, SVB Director François Simon and SVB representative Dennis Arrindell.

“This MOU represents a formal commitment to build on our shared strengths and learn from one another,” said Carty. “It’s a step forward in improving the quality, efficiency, and responsiveness of our services.”

The agreement is expected to pave the way for joint training initiatives, policy dialogue and collaborative solutions to common challenges in the social security sector across the Dutch Caribbean.

Both parties emphasised that this partnership is not only strategic, but necessary in adapting to the evolving needs of their respective populations, while reinforcing the broader goal of regional integration and administrative excellence.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/directors-of-svb-and-szv-sign-mou-to-deepen-cross-island-cooperation