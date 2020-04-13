Discussions being held for banks to facilitate payroll of staff | THE DAILY HERALD

Valya Pantophlet.

PHILIPSBURG–Discussions are currently being held to see how banking institutions in the country can work with employers to facilitate cashing their payroll to assist workers who have not yet had a chance to cash their paychecks as a result of the two-week shut-down to help stem the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Head of the Division of Economy, Transport and Telecommunications (ETT) Valya Pantophlet said on Sunday that arrangements are also being made with various banks in the country to allow seniors and welfare recipients to receive access to their funds during the course of this week.

She said further announcements will be made once these arrangements have been finalized with the respective banks.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/discussions-being-held-for-banks-to-facilitate-payroll-of-staff