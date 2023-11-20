Distribution of voting cards to start Nov. 25 at Govt. Building | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Department of Civil Registry on Sunday provided an update on the distribution of voting cards for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Voting cards can be collected at the Government Administration Building on the following days:

On Saturday, November 25, from 9:00am to 1:00pm eligible voters from the following districts can collect their cards at the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg: District 1 John Larmonie Center; District 2 Sundial School; District 3 St. Maarten Senior Recreation Center; and District 15 Melford Hazel Sports and Recreational Center.

On Monday, November 27, from 3:30pm to 6:30pm all eligible voters of the following districts can collect at the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg: District 4 Sister Marie Laurence School; District 5 Dutch Quarter Community Center; District 14 Belvedere Community Center; and District 17 Dutch Quarter Community Helpdesk.

On Tuesday, November 28, from 3:30pm to 6:30pm all eligible voters of the following districts can collect at the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg: District 6 Milton Peters College (MPC); District 7 Rupert Maynard Community Center; District 8 St Maarten Academy; and District 16 Methodist Agogic Center (MAC).

On Thursday, November 30, from 3:30pm to 6:30pm all eligible voters of the following districts can collect at the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg: District 9 Bute Hotel; and District 10 NIPA.

On Friday, December 1, from 3:30pm to 6:30pm all eligible voters of the following districts can collect at the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg: District 11 Charles Leopold Bell School; District 12 Leonald Conner School; District 13 Simpson Bay Sports Community Center; and District 18 Seventh Day Adventist School.

The Ministry of General Affairs and the Central Voting Bureau encourage all voters to stay informed about election developments as preparations for Election Day continue. Further details regarding polling station locations, voting hours and public order protocols will be communicated in subsequent releases.

