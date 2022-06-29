…DISTURBANCE CONTINUES MOVING RAPIDLY WESTWARD ACROSS THE SOUTHERN CARIBBEAN SEA… | THE DAILY HERALD

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two Advisory Number 8

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL022022

1100 AM AST Wed Jun 29 2022

SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————–

LOCATION…11.4N 67.3W

ABOUT 130 MI…210 KM ESE OF CURACAO

ABOUT 290 MI…470 KM ESE OF NTHRN TIP OF GUAJIRA PNSULA COLOMBIA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…40 MPH…65 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 280 DEGREES AT 24 MPH…39 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1010 MB…29.83 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The government of Venezuela has discontinued the Tropical Storm Warning for Islas de Margarita, Coche and Cubagua, and discontinued the Tropical Storm Watch for the coast of Venezuela from Pedernales to Cumana.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Bonaire

* Curacao

* Aruba

* Coast of Venezuela from the Peninsula de Paraguana westward to the Colombia/Venezuela border including the Gulf of Venezuela.

* Coast of Colombia from the Colombia/Venezuela border westward to Santa Marta

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours. Interests elsewhere along the northern coast of Venezuela and the northern coast of Colombia should monitor the progress of this

system. Interests in the southwestern Caribbean Sea and along the Caribbean coasts of Nicaragua and Costa Rica should also monitor the progress of this system.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

———————-

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the disturbance was centred near latitude 11.4 North, longitude 67.3 West. The system is moving

toward the west near 24 mph (39 km/h), and a fast westward or west-northwest motion is expected through Friday. On the forecast track, the system will pass near the southern Caribbean Sea and the northern coast of Venezuela today, near the Guajira

Peninsula of Colombia early Thursday and over the southwestern Caribbean Sea later on Thursday and on Friday. The system is

expected to be near or over Nicaragua by Friday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days while the disturbance remains over water.

Conditions appear conducive for development while the disturbance remains over water, and it is expected become a tropical storm while moving westward across the southern Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the centre.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1010 mb (29.83 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

RAINFALL: The Potential Tropical Cyclone is expected to produce heavy rain across the Windward Islands and northeast Venezuela today, and from the ABC Islands to portions of northern Venezuela and northeast Columbia today through Thursday morning. The following storm total rainfall amounts are expected:

Windward Islands from St. Lucia to Trinidad and Tobago: 1 to 3 inches.

North-Central Venezuela: 4 to 6 inches.

Aruba, Curacao and Bonaire to northwestern Venezuela and northern Colombia: 3 to 5 inches.

Localized flash flooding will be possible.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected over the ABC Islands later today. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning area along the northwestern coast of Venezuela and along the coast of northeastern Colombia tonight and early Thursday.

Forecaster Pasch

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/disturbance-continues-moving-rapidly-westward-across-the-southern-caribbean-sea