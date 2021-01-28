Divi Little Bay Beach Resort awarded Platinum SafeSeal | THE DAILY HERALD

Divi Little Bay staff members showcase the recently awarded Platinum SafeSeal.

LITTLE BAY–Divi Little Bay Beach Resort was recently awarded the Platinum SafeSeal emblem by St. Maarten Tourist Bureau, St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) and Medwork in recognition of implementing best practices to protect guests and employees from COVID-19.

The SafeSeal emblem verifies that a St. Maarten business adheres to strict cleanliness and hygiene guidelines to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For Divi, the recognition is a confirmation of the effectiveness of its in-house ‘Clean Check’ programme,” SHTA stated in a press release on Wednesday.

Divi General Manager Anne-Marie Brooks said she was pleased the resort had received this recognition and credited the swift approval to the resort’s already-established health and safety standards.

“We implemented our Clean Check programme last year to give guests peace of mind with our top-notch health and hygiene protocols,” said Brooks. “St. Maarten’s hospitality industry has set the bar high for providing safe and pleasant holidays, and we’re grateful to be part of that effort.”

Divi Little Bay has measures in place to protect both guests and staff members, including seals used to indicate a room is ready for occupancy, signage with helpful distancing and sanitation guidelines, and hand sanitation stations throughout the resort. Divi has also enhanced safety standards for all resort activities.

“All of our activities and events, including water aerobics, trivia, bingo, beach games, cocktail parties and more, have been adjusted to meet our highest safety standards,” Brooks said. “We’re limiting capacity, spacing out activities to allow for proper social distancing, and sanitising all equipment used by guests and staff.”

In addition, staff members are required to wear masks at all times, as are guests in high-traffic areas where social distancing is not possible.

The resort’s culinary offerings have also been adjusted to safely serve guests. Divi’s well-known seaside restaurant Gizmo’s Bar and Grill now offers room delivery. In addition, Divi’s on-site mini-market is available for those who would like to prepare dinner in their suite or outside at the resort’s barbecue pavilion.

To keep up with the ever-changing travel requirements, the resort will be providing on-site testing on Thursdays, starting today, Thursday, January 28, with results available in 24 hours for persons needing testing before returning to their home country.

“Providing on-site testing is just one of the many ways we’re making it easy and convenient for travellers to visit the resort and the island of St. Maarten. Together, we are committed to providing the highest health and safety standards,” said Brooks. “Plus, now is a great time to visit. Our unique island offers fantastic hospitality, endless adventures and plenty of activities for rest and relaxation, exactly what many travellers want and need right now.”

SafeSeal standards were developed by medical and occupational-safety professionals, and have been used to grant acknowledgement of best COVID-19 prevention practices to 1,700 companies in the Caribbean. For St. Maarten, the guidelines on

stmaartengov.org check all of the boxes for the requirements per sector.

By highlighting companies with the SafeSeal emblem, the supporting organisations wish to spread the word that St. Maarten is making its best effort to be a safe destination for all travellers.

For more information on SafeSeal and current travel requirements, visit

www.shta.com/safeseal or

www.stmaartenentry.com.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/divi-little-bay-beach-resort-awarded-platinum-safeseal