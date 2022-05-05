Divi Little Bay, Oceans at Divi join volunteer.sx to push ‘volun-tourism’ | THE DAILY HERALD

Divi Little Bay Beach Resort and Oceans at Divi Little Bay on St. Maarten General Manager Anne-Marie Brooks and NPOwer’s Rajesh Chintaman stand, while sitting, from left, are Divi’s Joan Samson, Amber-Rose Otto and NPOwer’s José Sommers pushing the launch button to go live with their portals.

LITTLE BAY–As part of its ongoing Divi Cares initiative, Divi Resorts has announced that Divi Little Bay Beach Resort and Oceans at Divi Little Bay in St. Maarten have joined forces with social initiative platform

www.volunteer.sx and Pack for a Purpose.

The latter is an organisation that aids travellers to make a difference in the local community by saving room in their suitcase for needed supplies, while

www.volunteer.sx is a programme of St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF) and NPOwer.

This joint effort has as its first beneficiaries New Start for Children Foundation, a local foster home for children, and SECDA, the umbrella organisation of St. Maarten’s independent day-care centres. To see what supplies are needed and join to help, island visitors can visit either of these portals: www.packforapurpose.org/destinations/caribbean/sint-maarten/divi-little-bay-beach-resort or

https://www.volunteer.sx/o/Divi-Little-Bay-Beach-Resort-Sint-Maarten.

“This addition to volunteer.sx, St. Maarten’s national volunteer bank, is part of our strategy to offer visitors a structured way to get involved with building and supporting our island. We have seen over the years that visitors are no longer just interested in sun, sand and sea, but want to leave a positive impact,” it was stated in a press statement on Thursday.

“This joint effort offers visitors the chance to give to worthwhile initiatives on St. Maarten. We are staunch advocates for working together, building on the strengths of each other in the non-profit organisation (NPO) sector; that is why we reached out to internationally established Pack for a Purpose,” said NPOwer’s José Sommers.

“Pack for a Purpose is thrilled to welcome Divi Resorts as a participant on our website,” said Rebecca Rothney, Founder and Chairperson of Pack for a Purpose. “We are also delighted to be adding a new country, the island nation of St. Maarten. We are honoured to promote the wonderful work that they do in their community.”

Pack for a Purpose is an NPO that positively impacts communities around the world by assisting travellers who want to take meaningful contributions to the destinations they visit. The supply lists for destinations on

packforapurpose.org are provided directly by the local community-based projects that receive and use the supplies, enabling travellers to make informed decisions and take items that meet the needs of those who will be using them.

“It is an easy way to make a huge difference. We are asking travellers to save a little space in their suitcases for some much-needed supplies. Once you arrive at the resort, all you have to do is drop those items off at the front desk and you are done. It is that simple,” said Divi Little Bay Beach Resort and Oceans at Divi Little Bay on St. Maarten General Manager Anne-Marie Brooks. “We have worked with New Start for Children Foundation many times in the past, so we are overjoyed to have another opportunity to support this wonderful cause. Plus, SECDA is another great organisation that supports children in our community by providing opportunities for them to thrive and learn in pre- and afterschool programmes.

“It’s easy to donate and you’ll make a priceless impact in the lives of local children and families,” said Marco Galaverna, President and Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Divi Resorts. “To help travellers choose St. Maarten as a destination, we’re offering 30 per cent off both Divi Little Bay and our newly launched Oceans at Divi Little Bay.”

From now until June 1, vacationers can take advantage of discounted rates for travel throughout 2022.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/divi-little-bay-oceans-at-divi-join-volunteer-sx-to-push-volun-tourism