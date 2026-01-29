DJ Competition and Touch the Road Drum Parade keep carnival spirits high | THE DAILY HERALD

Winner of the DJ competition, DJ Drino

MARIGOT–The second round of pre-carnival events took place January 24 and 25, in Marigot with another excellent turnout of spectators.

The Barventure Blind DJ Competition brought together some of the island’s most promising DJs for an electrifying showdown. From start to finish, competitors showcased exceptional mixing skills, crowd control, and musical creativity across three intense rounds, keeping the audience fully engaged throughout the night.

The event highlighted the depth of local DJ talent and created a dynamic platform for both emerging and established DJs on the island. The winner of the DJ Edition Competition was crowned DJ Drino, followed by DJ Red Boii in second place, Deejay Tamon in third place, DJ Thony in fourth place, DJ 1K in fifth place, and DJ Joker in sixth place.

In addition, the Carnaval Mix Social Media Prize was awarded to DJ 1K, recognising outstanding online engagement and audience support. As a major highlight of the competition, the winner has officially been named the 2026 Official DJ for the Carnival Season, securing high-profile performances throughout Carnival, including featured appearances at the very first Mad Island Festival in March and at the 10th year anniversary of Bacchanal Sunday in May, placing local talent on some of the island’s biggest stages.

The Carnival committee (FCDSM) also extends special thanks to MC Rummer for hosting the DJ competition and bringing unmatched energy to the night. Appreciation is further extended to all collaborators and partners who came together to create this platform, united by a shared mission to uplift and push young DJ talent forward within the cultural and creative industries.

For the Touch the Road Drum Parade on Sunday, the streets of Marigot came alive with rhythm, colour, and movement during the Costume Frenzy Edition organised in collaboration with Rhythm and Groove association.

From 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, drummers, performers, and masqueraders energised the route with powerful beats, creative costumes, and infectious Carnival spirit. The parade successfully brought together performers of all ages, celebrating traditional drumming, cultural expression, and community pride.

Spectators lined the streets, dancing and cheering as the procession made its way through town, reinforcing the strong cultural roots and unity that Carnaval de St. Martin represents. It was truly a weekend to remember.

FCDSM extends its appreciation to the Collectivité, Office du Tourisme, DR Fire Entertainment, Souleyman Studio, Creative Concept Photography, Sound Masters, Gumbox, Brooks Camp Production, Carteum and Studio B for their sponsorship and support.

Special appreciation is also extended to the esteemed panel of judges DJ Big Boss, DJ Bossman and DJ Net, partners Kalaboom Events and Mad Events, as well as DJ Lil R and Dj Outkast for their special contributions.

Thanks are further extended to all DJs, volunteers, and the public for making the events safe, vibrant, and truly memorable. With such strong momentum and public support, Carnaval de Saint-Martin continues to shine as a platform for talent, tradition, and unforgettable experiences. Stay connected and be part of the journey: follow Carnaval de Saint-Martin on Facebook, Instagram, and our WhatsApp Channel for updates, event details, and exclusive Carnival content.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/dj-competition-and-touch-the-road-drum-parade-keep-carnival-spirits-high