Dog brutally attacked with machete in Dutch Quarter | THE DAILY HERALD

The wounded dog is treated at a veterinary clinic after sustaining severe machete injuries.

DUTCH QUARTER–A disturbing act of animal cruelty has shocked residents who encountered a non-aggressive street dog with severe machete wounds along A.Th. Illidge Road in Dutch Quarter on Sunday.

Residents discovered the injured animal lying along the Dutch Quarter main road, A.Th. Illidge Road, suffering from deep, gaping wounds across its back. The dog, known in the area as harmless, is believed to have been attacked a day earlier based on an initial veterinary assessment.

The situation came to light when a woman encountered a small group gathered around the wounded dog. Recognising the seriousness of the injuries, she immediately contacted animal welfare organisations for assistance.

On arrival, rescuers made efforts to stabilise the animal, which was struggling due to the extent of its injuries. Assistance from a bystander helped facilitate the dog’s removal from the roadside.

Veterinary care was arranged, and the dog is currently receiving treatment for the severe wounds sustained. The community police officer has since been contacted, and police have been asked to investigate the incident.

The attack has sparked outrage among residents and animal welfare groups, particularly given the extreme nature of the violence inflicted. Animal welfare organisations are urging that the perpetrator be identified and held accountable.

They are also calling for stronger enforcement of public order and greater public awareness to prevent such acts of cruelty. The incident has renewed concerns about the treatment of stray animals and the need for animal protection laws.

As the dog continues to receive medical care, there is hope that the case will lead to meaningful action and increased protection for vulnerable animals on the island.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/dog-brutally-attacked-with-machete-in-dutch-quarter