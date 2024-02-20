Domestic violence film ‘Chokehold’ winning awards at film festivals | THE DAILY HERALD

“Chokehold” Director Joel Ayuk (left) with inter-ministerial coordinator against violence against women in Overseas France Justine Henin (right).

MARIGOT–The locally-made and -produced domestic violence movie “Chokehold” has garnered a number of international film awards since the glitzy, star-studded premiere at Caribbean Cinemas in Dutch St. Maarten on November 25, 2023, its powerful subject matter resonating with audiences internationally and regionally, and elevating director Joel Ayuk into the world of international cinema.

Chokehold won Best Director at the Berlin Indie Film Festival, Best African Film at the World Film Festival in Cannes and Best Soundtrack from the Florence International Film Festival.

A special screening of the film was shown in Hotel de la Collectivité on Tuesday morning for the visit of inter-ministerial coordinator against violence against women in Overseas France Justine Henin. The upstairs conference room was turned into a small cinema.

The compelling film, starring an international cast from Netflix and Hollywood, tells a heart-rending story of a couple’s struggle with their inner demons set against an unyielding love for family. It was shot entirely on location in French St. Martin.

Those present on Tuesday included Vice Recteur for education in St. Martin and St. Barths Harry Christophe; Deputy Recteur for national education Andy Armongon; economic, social and cultural advisory council CESC President Ida Zin-Ka-Ieu; CANI TV Association and its president Joel Ayuk; SXM Nini Association President Sophia Carti Codrington; Les Axes et Cibles pour Tous Association President Fatima Zara; Territorial Councillor Bernadette Venthou-Dumaine; and other professionals in the education and social fields.

“The presentation was a success and the feedback and exchanges gave us confidence in the team’s potential,” said Carti-Codrington, who has been the film project’s coordinator since the beginning.

Janine Arnell, who organised the event and is the Collectivité’s representative on the issue of domestic violence, said the Inter-Ministerial coordinator first came to St. Martin in September 2023 to meet associations and social organisations to obtain input on domestic violence to make a report.

“The film and discussions afterwards lasted three hours,” Arnell said. “The minister said she had been invited to a premiere in French Guiana of a similar film, but it did not reflect the Caribbean reality in the same way that ‘Chokehold’ does. The film is a tool to fight against domestic violence.”

Arnell has several projects in the making on these issues. “We have to take care of the men and treat them too, to try and break that cycle of violence and let them know it’s not okay. It takes professional help. We know that we are a violent society because the Gendarmes did give out figures on Monday at a meeting with the anti-delinquency council (Conseil Local de Sécurite et de Prévention de la Délinquance CLSPD).

“I plan to have an awareness month in March, to address the men of the community in our language, in the slang or patois that they know, as this form of language addresses the issue much better than the national platforms,” she said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/domestic-violence-film-chokehold-winning-awards-at-film-festivals