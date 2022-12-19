Dominican Association lights up Wilhelmina Park for season | THE DAILY HERALD

Members of the public enjoying the lights.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Wilhelmina Park in St. Eustatius was a sight to see on Sunday, December 11, when the Christmas tree lighting ceremony took place.

The ceremony marked the 18th time the Statia Dominican Association organised this festive annual event. The community came out in numbers to take part in the seasonal event which featured music, dancing, refreshments and an overall sense of togetherness.

Association members turned the switch and illuminated the park in a colourful barrage of lights to cheers from those in attendance.

Sadly enough, residents in the vicinity of the park reported that some items were taken by unknown persons.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/dominican-association-lights-up-wilhelmina-park-for-season