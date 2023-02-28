Dominicano parade | THE DAILY HERALD

The Dominicano cultural identity and creativity were on display on Sunday.

The Dominicano community in St. Maarten celebrated 179 years of independence of their native country the Dominican Republic. Their festive street parade in the Philipsburg area also marked the end of the Dominicano Carnival that was celebrated from the beginning of February. As Dominicanos attained freedom twice, their nation celebrates its Independence Day for an entire month with music, dance and flashy colours in parades and enigmatic events.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/dominicano-parade