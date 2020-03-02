Dominicanos display festive spirits with annual Independence parade | THE DAILY HERALD

A motorcade precedes Sunday’s parade on W.J.A. Nisbeth Road.

Parade participants perform for the onlookers in their cultural wear.

PHILIPSBURG–Semana Dominicana Foundation hosted its annual Dominican Republic Independence Day “Dominican Week Parade” on Sunday, March 1.

Members of the Dominicano community paraded through Philipsburg in celebration of the 176th anniversary of the independence of the Dominican Republic.

The day is officially recognised on February 27 to commemorate the nation’s declaration of independence. This year marked the 20th year of the parade in St. Maarten organised by the foundation.

Festivities began on February 20 and concluded with the parade on Sunday.

The parade culminated in a festival at the TelEm Group parking lot with an array of cultural foods, entertainment and camaraderie among the Dominicano community.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/dominicanos-display-festive-spirits-with-annual-independence-parade