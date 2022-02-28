Dominicanos in St. Eustatius celebrate Independence Day | THE DAILY HERALD

President of the Dominican Association Milandy Lara-Reyes leading the motorcade.

ST. EUSTATIUS–The Dominicano community in St. Eustatius celebrated 178 years of the Dominican Republic’s independence on Sunday, February 27.

Persons celebrating the Dominican Republic’s Independence Day at Congo Bar.

On their country’s Independence Day, nationals of the Dominican Republic held a motorcade during the 16th anniversary of these celebrations in Statia.

The number of people taking part in the celebrations has been increasing each year. After the motorcade the celebrations continued with a get-together at Wilhelmina Park.

Many cars and motorcycles were decked out with the Dominican Republic’s flag. Persons cheered, sang, waved their country’s flag and hung out of car windows during the motorcade. Parties were held at various locations on the island to celebrate the day.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/dominicanos-in-st-eustatius-celebrate-independence-day