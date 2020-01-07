Doncher says New Year brings new opportunities | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Interim Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Mellissa Arrindell-Doncher said in her New Year’s address on Monday she looks forward to new opportunities that offer hope and optimism for the new year.

“Now that we have entered the new decade 2020, may we be blessed this year with clear vision to identify these opportunities and brand-new courage to make bold new moves in the improvement of country, community and self,” she said.

“As Minister of TEATT, I also take this opportunity to outline a number of projects already in motion for the year 2020 that promise to stimulate our island’s economy and ultimately improve the well-being of our people.”

The minister said seven primary schools, having signed a Memorandum of Understanding, can proudly boast as participants in the recently introduced school-agriculture programme which is geared to foster agriculture in schools as an integral part of our island’s economic sustainability.

The Minister of TEATT she said is embarking on the implementation of a Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) project, and a Business Development Centre (BDC), through which new and existing qualified entrepreneurs are offered corporate support in the development and continued enhancement of their business ideas.

She said taxi operators can expect improvements to their accommodations and facilities in the Philipsburg area as this is also in our pipeline for further development this year.

“Finally, in an added effort to enhance our visitors’ experience at our shores, the ministry has plans for training sessions for those in the service industry. These projects when implemented will bring about a hope of prosperity for our tourist industry and by extension for our people,” she said.

She said this year 2020 is the year in which government and citizens alike must come together to make this island, which we call our home, the paradise it once was. Competition is becoming fiercer. “We cannot afford to be complacent. We must push on, so that everyone benefits from the positive end results.”

“On behalf of my family, my cabinet and my ministry, I take this opportunity to wish everyone a bright, healthy, prosperous new year, filled with all the blessings 2020 has to offer. May God bless you all.”

