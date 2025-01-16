Doran calls for urgent action on public health and housing | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–National Alliance (NA) Member of Parliament (MP) Egbert Doran made a call for urgent action on public health and housing during the second day of the debate on the draft 2025 budget in Parliament on Tuesday.

Alluding to the closure of the Huisartsenpost (HAP), Doran highlighted the gap left in after-hours healthcare services and questioned the current Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Richinel Brug on the ministry’s plans to address this void. “The community has been vocal about their struggles since the closure of the HAP,” Doran stated. “It’s time to hear from the minister if reopening the HAP or finding viable alternatives is being seriously considered to meet the urgent healthcare needs of our people.”

Turning to housing, Doran pressed the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI on delays in projects such as Hope Estate and Vineyard Heights. “With a significant housing shortage affecting so many families, these projects cannot afford further setbacks,” he said. “The people need timelines, and above all, action.”

MP Doran also questioned the government’s strategy to tackle long lease arrears, urging accountability from top offenders while calling for sustainable solutions to prevent future backlogs. Doran noted that these were priorities during his time as minister, and he’s simply looking for a clear answer from the current minister on his plans to address these issues.

Doran emphasised the need for public-centred governance, stating, “We cannot continue to push pressing issues to the back burner. The people of St. Maarten deserve clarity and commitment to addressing these challenges with urgency and fairness.”

Doran said in a press statement that he looks forward to receiving answers to the questions and concerns raised by MPs.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/doran-calls-for-urgent-action-on-public-health-and-housing