Doran discusses waste management in Aruba | THE DAILY HERALD

Aruba’s Prime Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes (right) and St. Maarten Minister Egbert Doran.

ORANJESTAD–Aruba’s Prime Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes recently met with St. Maarten Minister of Physical Development, Environment and Infrastructure Egbert Doran in Oranjestad.

According to a press release of the Aruba government, which did not mention a specific date of the meeting, Doran was in Aruba for a fact-finding mission to see how Aruba deals with its waste management, seeing that this is a challenging issue for St. Maarten too.

In his meeting with the prime minister, Doran expressed interest in the structure of Aruba’s waste management company Serlimar. It was agreed that Aruba and St. Maarten will be collaborating in this area.

Wever-Croes emphasised the importance of recognising that Aruba was not the only country that faced challenges in the area of waste management and that there was a need to interchange ideas with other countries that are in a similar situation. “By working together, we can assist each other in the interest of the people and the environment,” she stated.

She said her government continued the efforts to arrive at a structural solution for a better, more sustainable way of waste management.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/doran-discusses-waste-management-in-aruba