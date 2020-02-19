Doran gives police free parking passes | THE DAILY HERALD

Justice Minister Egbert Doran (right) handing over the parking passes to Police Chief Carl John on Monday.

PHILIPSBURG–Justice Minister Egbert Doran handed over twenty parking passes to the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM on Monday. This move seeks to alleviate problems officers have been facing in finding adequate parking in Philipsburg.

Police personnel have been experiencing difficulties for some time due to the lack of parking space in Philipsburg, with some officers resorting to parking their vehicles in front of the old government administration building.

Doran said in a press release on Tuesday that he had taken note of the situation and decided to assist by making 20 parking passes available. The passes give officers access to the parking lot behind the old government administration building.

According to the press release, this should allow “ample parking spots for on-duty officers, and eliminate traffic congestion in front of the building.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/doran-gives-police-free-parking-passes