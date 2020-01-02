Doran wants to put justice civil servants back to work | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Interim Justice Minister Egbert Doran said in a press release on Thursday it has come to his attention that there are several civil servants in the Justice Ministry who are on the payroll, but are not actively working. Doran said he is committed to “rectifying this situation.”

“These persons are willing to work, but for one reason or the other they are at home,” he said. Doran said he has made “putting these civil servants back to work” one of his New Year’s resolutions. He added that these persons are not under any type of criminal investigation.

According to Doran, this involves civil servants in Judicial Affairs, as well as Customs and Police Force personnel. He expects that these civil servants will return to work within a week.

The Justice Ministry requests civil servants who have not been contacted by Thursday, January 9, to contact the Cabinet of the Justice Ministry via tel. 1-721-542-2829 or 1-721-542-2709 ext. 2990. Persons can also write a letter stating one’s situation and drop it off at the Cabinet of the Justice Ministry located in the Government Administration Building at Soualiga Road #1 on Pond Island.

