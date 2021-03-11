DOTK teaching the fine art of etiquette to young girls | THE DAILY HERALD

Girls waiting to be served at the Princess Tea Party.

Two young girls demonstrating their waltzing skills at the party.

A girl enjoying the chocolate fountain at the party.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Daughters of the King Foundation (DOTK) over the past few weeks has been strengthening the table manners skills of the young girls who attend their organisation.

DOTK focused on skills such as how to sit at a table, eat with a knife and fork, and other lessons of etiquette. To reward the girls for their achievements, they were treated to a Princess Tea Party at the DOTK Club House on Wednesday, March 3, where they dressed up in gowns, gloves and headpieces that they made themselves over several arts and crafts sessions held prior.

The young ladies were treated to a chocolate fountain station that featured cupcakes, marshmallows, healthy snacks and finger food. They also learned how to dance the waltz, which they were able to demonstrate at the party.

DOTK caters to more than 70 young girls.

