DOTK young members support cancer survivors | THE DAILY HERALD

Golden Rock Cancer Awareness Foundation board member Reina Lijrock (centre) accepting a donation from DOTK Director Elaine Cuvalay-Jeffrey (second right) along with other cancer survivors at the DOTK facilities.

Nia-Jaye Carty in front of her lemonade stand.

Golden Rock Cancer Awareness Foundation board member Reina Lijrock accepting the donation from Nia-Jaye Carty.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Children who are part of the Daughters of the King (DOTK) Foundation made a presentation to cancer survivors in St. Eustatius as well as to the Golden Rock Cancer Awareness Foundation on Friday, October 30.

The presentation was held at DOTK facilities.

Cancer survivors were presented with bouquets, gifts and words of encouragement. The gifts were to encourage survivors during their fight against cancer and to let them know that the children were in their thoughts.

DOTK Directress Elaine Cuvalay-Jeffrey also donated a bouquet of flowers to the Cancer Awareness Foundation for its educational and awareness efforts on the island. Cuvalay-Jeffrey encouraged the foundation to continue with its message. Foundation board member Reina Lijfrock thanked DOTK and its members for the gifts.

The cancer survivors thanked the children and DOTK for their kind gesture, especially as some of the survivors are currently still battling the disease. The survivors said it was heart-warming to see the smiles of the young children encouraging them to keep fighting on. One survivor thanked the DOTK for teaching the children to show care for those who are suffering. She encouraged the foundation to keep teaching the children to show concern for their fellow man. During the presentation some of those present became emotional and hugs and words of comfort were shared.

Nia-Jaye Carty, a pre-teen entrepreneur, sold lemonades at a lemonade stand on October 31. Proceeds from the lemonade sales, which amounted to US $150, were donated to Lijfrock. The latter thanked Carty.

The Cancer Awareness Foundation has been spreading awareness of cancer over the years and encourages people to be aware of changes that might occur with their body and to seek medical attention if they notice that something is not right. The foundation says early detection is the key to saving lives.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/dotk-young-members-support-cancer-survivors