Double homicide investigation, US tourist one of the victims | THE DAILY HERALD

On arrival, officers discovered an overturned SUV with a man and a woman inside, both unresponsive.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has confirmed that a traffic incident in the early hours of Monday, March 2, on Arlet Peters Road (also known as Old Cake House Road) is now being treated as a double homicide.

Just after 3:30am, Central Dispatch received multiple reports of an overturned SUV near the entrance to Arlet Peters Road. Several patrol units were immediately dispatched to the scene.

On arrival, officers discovered a gray SUV that had flipped over. The vehicle’s occupants – a male driver and a female passenger – were both found unresponsive. Despite the efforts of first responders, both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial investigations by the Traffic Department uncovered evidence suggesting that the incident may not have been a typical traffic accident and could involve a criminal element. Due to these concerns, the case was handed over to personnel from the Detective Department, who are now leading the investigation.

The Daily Herald understands that the male driver is known to police, while the female passenger is a tourist visiting the island from The United States.

The area surrounding the crash was temporarily cordoned off to facilitate a thorough forensic examination.

KPSM urges anyone with information related to the incident to come forward to assist in the investigation. Further details will be released as they become available.

