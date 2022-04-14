Double taxation | THE DAILY HERALD

Aruba has asked Financial Supervision Committee CAFT for advice on local fuel prices. Lines formed at pumps on the island on Tuesday after it was announced that gasoline would go up 30 Aruban florin cents per litre, and diesel fuel 45.7 cents the next day.

Government wants to lower its related levies including excise duties but is tied to agreements on its public finances made with the Netherlands that is still providing COVID-19 crisis liquidity support to the Dutch Caribbean country. One of the things being looked at is the BBO turnover tax charged on oil products at both wholesale and retail levels.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/double-taxation