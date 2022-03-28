Dow Foundation to host concert in Indianapolis | THE DAILY HERALD

Isidore “Mighty Dow” York during his recent visit to Indianapolis.

PHILIPSBURG–Dow’s Musical Foundation plans to take steelpan music to Indianapolis, Indiana.

Foundation founder Isidore “Mighty Dow” York shared his exciting plans for taking steelpan music beyond St. Maarten’s 37 square miles. He said that he always had the desire to perform with his Ebony Steel Orchestra for audiences abroad and use such opportunities to promote St. Maarten and its culture. This was made possible recently during a chance encounter with Richard Isidore Page and his company, Richards Events. Page is a St. Maartener who currently lives in Indiana.

Page expressed interest in assisting York and his foundation with organising performances for the steel pan group in Indianapolis, Indiana. This led to York travelling to Indianapolis for a 10-day visit, where he was further introduced to Mary Clark, Executive Director of International Marketplace and Indianapolis Global Village. Clark is very enthusiastic about the idea and is actively involved in discussions and preparation of this endeavour.

During his visit, York also met with Cynthia Bates, owner of Jewel Event Center. The two discussed the idea of showcasing the foundation’s musical talent at her events centre. Bates was just as excited with the idea of hosting a showcase and proposed having Dow’s Musical Foundation host a concert at the centre this year.

York explained that the opportunity to host such an event aligns with his goal to showcase and promote St. Maarten’s music and the legacy of the steel pan. He highlighted the importance of showcasing St. Maarten and its music, beyond “The Friendly Island”. “I want to take the show overseas,” he said.

He also explained that, through music, he wanted to generate exposure of St. Maarten, its culture and its people. He wished to share the gifts and the beauty with the residents of Indianapolis and others.

Plans were quickly put in place and a timeline was set to host concerts and workshops from September 27 through October 9. York explained that the foundation would play a series of shows in a week’s span at The Global Village Concert Hall that can seat upwards of 1,000 persons per show and The Jewel Center that can seat 350 persons. York said he hopes to reach as many people as possible over the course of the week for these non-profit events.

While in the city he plans to host workshops and classes for persons who are interested in the music and the steelpan instrument.

After the end of the trip York, on behalf of the foundation, would like to gift Indy’s Global Village with a steelpan personally made by his father Chester York which will be displayed at the Global Village Museum among the other countries displayed there.

York also said that the recent trip was merely the beginning of discussions. He plans to travel to the city soon to further discuss and lay out plans for the upcoming shows in Indiana and looks forward to support from everyone to make the endeavour possible.

