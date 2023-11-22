DP: Team ready to serve St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

The Democratic Party (DP) says their slate of 23 candidates are passionate and dedicated to being that change for St. Maarten. The party made a grand entrance on nomination day, parading down Front Street as the last party to submit their list of candidates.

The parade was a spectacle of Moko jumbies, drums, and percussion, with the song "My Team Lit" playing as the candidates and their supporters marched up the street. Dressed in red and waving flags, they made their way to the Parliament building to submit their list of candidates to the central voting bureau.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/dp-team-ready-to-serve-st-maarten

