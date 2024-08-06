DQ Council: Unprecedented levels of crime in DQ, condemns escalation | THE DAILY HERALD

Several vehicles, including an unmarked police car, were set on fire by rioters in Dutch Quarter.

~ Emergency meeting 7:00pm today ~

DUTCH QUARTER–Crime in Dutch Quarter has “surged to unprecedented levels” over recent months, with “the alarming sounds of gunfire” echoing through the streets nightly, the Dutch Quarter Community Council told The Daily Herald late Monday night as it addressed the actions that erupted in the community on Sunday evening and continued briefly on Monday night.

The council unequivocally condemned the actions and will be holding an emergency meeting with residents at the Dutch Quarter Community Center at 7:00pm this evening to brainstorm solutions. Residents are urged to attend.

Addressing the crime surge, Council President Cresburk Browne said residents have repeatedly voiced their concerns to authorities, highlighting "the incessant disturbances" in the neighbourhood. “Last week, a joint operation by the police and military marked the first attempt to regain control. Unfortunately, last [Sunday – Ed.] night’s events escalated beyond control, a situation we unequivocally condemn,” Browne said.

“As the Community Council, we want to make it clear that we do not condone the behaviours exhibited by these youths. The safety and well-being of our residents are paramount and any actions that jeopardise this cannot be tolerated. We urge parents, guardians and loved ones to take a proactive role in addressing this issue, encouraging these young individuals to cooperate fully with law enforcement officers.

“We must ask ourselves: would the police have intervened if there were no gunfire or robberies? We cannot play with fire and then complain when we get burned. At the same time, we must acknowledge the real impact of the self-fulfilling prophecy – many of these youths simply do not know any better. When parents, society and the government fail our young people, who do they turn to?

“The behaviour on display reflects a serious problem: these youths, and not only in Dutch Quarter, lack constructive activities and role models.”

He said the current violence is also hindering essential road and sewage works, creating further disruption in the community.

“History has shown that hate begets hate, a path that leads to destruction for all involved. Therefore, we are calling an emergency meeting [today] at 7:00pm. It is imperative that we come together, reason together and take decisive steps to get our community back on track,” said Browne.

