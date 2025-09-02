Dr. Davy, Implant and Dental Centre opens a new wing to expand services | THE DAILY HERALD

Dr. Davy stands next to an overhead surgical light that will be used by an Oral Surgeon. The very bright light, similar to those in hospital operating theatres, is a German brand called Dr. Mach and can hover above the treatment chair and move in any direction or for specific focus. (Robert Luckock photo)

PHILIPSBURG–A brand new wing opened at the Dr. Davy, Implant and Dental Centre located in the Yogesh Building opposite Carrefour roundabout now offers extra treatment rooms and services, with state-of-the-art dental equipment to keep pace with an expected rise in demand from the public. The new wing will be fully operational in three weeks.

A soft opening to celebrate the occasion was held at the dental practice on Friday evening, with around 30 guests invited, including Dr. Davy’s mother who was visiting to celebrate her birthday. She has played a significant role in the design of the new wing, while Dr. Davy himself has put his do-it-yourself skills to good use over many off-duty hours during the construction phase.

The result is indeed impressive. Relaxing floor-to-ceiling murals in the waiting rooms, quality frosted glass doors (some of them push button opening), storage room, instrument sterilising room, kitchen, reception desk, etcetera. In short, the Italian design has given the practice a clean, fresh, high-end look.

There are five treatment rooms in parallel hallways (three in the new wing, A, B, and C), each with its own X-ray machine. Davy is particularly proud of the quirky orange signs for the doors made by his mother in the shape of a tooth. Also noticeable is the absence of graphics showing teeth or procedures.

“No one looks forward to going to the dentist, so I prefer to limit those images to keep it calm and Zen-like,” he said with a smile. “From the beginning I always wanted to work with the latest, high-end equipment, and although that has been a big investment it’s worth it and the patients appreciate it. The latest X-rays, for example, that can make a panoramic or three dimensional image, or look at the jaw from multiple angles, are becoming more accessible these days compared to years ago when they were very expensive.”

Davy, a resident in St. Maarten for more than 13 years, opened the practice eight years ago.

“We grew quickly and my schedule was always full, prompting me to realise we need to offer more services. So just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, I submitted a request to add orthodontic services (correcting teeth irregularities with braces, jaw alignment) to the practice.

“Unfortunately the request got shelved because of the COVID situation, but two years ago I was asked if I still wanted to proceed, to which of course I said, ‘Yes.’ Luckily that coincided with a church on the other side of my practice moving out to relocate, and that was the opportunity for

me to add the wing. It wasn’t easy; you had to have everyone coming together – plumber, electrician, wall builder – to make it happen.”

Aside from COVID-19, the other major event was Hurricane Irma, which devastated the island in 2017, occurring at the same time Davy was setting up the clinic. Thanks to the solid, fortress-like construction of the Yogesh Building, the dental practice suffered no damage, but delayed its opening by two months.

The orthodontist will start in three weeks. New applications will be honoured and scheduled. For now it is just Dr. Davy on his own with a dental assistant and a receptionist.

“My wish is to have all dental procedures and specialists represented here, like a one-stop shop, under one roof,” he says. “We are also looking for another dentist to help me, as I am full all the time working 24/7. If anything happens to me, or if I had to leave, the practice would have to close temporarily.”

His wish list also includes an oral surgeon, to whom patients are referred in cases of impacted wisdom teeth risking nerve damage, for example, or a broken jaw. Currently this speciality is not available in St. Maarten, but is available in Curaçao, USA, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic.

“We already have the equipment and I’m in contact with this person. But we didn’t further it yet because the practice wasn’t finished. Hopefully, now we can set this up in collaboration with the hospital (SMMC), not only for the Oral Surgeon to work here in a private setting but also to do other surgeries in the hospital.”

Understandably proud of the investment in the new wing, Dr. Davy concluded: “Our aim is to offer the best treatment for everyone. Everybody deserves quality treatment and that comes with quality equipment and professional staff.”

Meanwhile, the new orthodontist will visit the clinic every six weeks while rotating between his practices in Bonaire and the Netherlands.

For more information call (+1-721) 543-1656 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloak40cf7ef0d30a76ea96edd7ceac570049’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addy40cf7ef0d30a76ea96edd7ceac570049 = ‘info’ + ‘@’;

addy40cf7ef0d30a76ea96edd7ceac570049 = addy40cf7ef0d30a76ea96edd7ceac570049 + ‘drdavy’ + ‘.’ + ‘sx’;

var addy_text40cf7ef0d30a76ea96edd7ceac570049 = ‘info’ + ‘@’ + ‘drdavy’ + ‘.’ + ‘sx’;document.getElementById(‘cloak40cf7ef0d30a76ea96edd7ceac570049’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_text40cf7ef0d30a76ea96edd7ceac570049+”;

.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/dr-davy-implant-and-dental-centre-opens-a-new-wing-to-expand-services