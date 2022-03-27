Dr. Fleming appointed as new director at SLS | THE DAILY HERALD

Dr. Cherina Fleming.

CAY HILL–Dr. Cherina Fleming has been appointed as the new director of St. Maarten Laboratory Services (SLS) NV, as of March 16.

Dr. Fleming joined SLS in February 2019 as a clinical chemist and became interim director of SLS when director Dr. Nasser Ajubi returned to his native Curaçao.

Dr. Fleming, who hails from St. Maarten, obtained her doctorate in molecular medicine in 2014 from Erasmus University in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

Before joining SLS, Dr. Fleming worked as a clinical chemist at Erasmus MC, department of Clinical Chemistry, Rotterdam and Groene Hart hospital, Gouda, in The Netherlands.

