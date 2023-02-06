Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Ruby Labega pupils beam with pride to meet Royals | THE DAILY HERALD

Ruby Labega School pupil Rosalia Lake and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School pupil Malyk Morrison (right) present bouquets of flowers to members of the Royal Family upon their arrival at PJIA on Monday.





AIRPORT–Joy, excitement and a little nervousness overcame Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School pupil Malyk Morrison and Ruby Labega School pupil Rosalia Lake at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) on Monday as they awaited the arrival of the members of the Royal Family.

The two were beaming with pride to represent their schools and for the opportunity that they were afforded to get up close and personal with members of the Royal Family, who arrived for a two-day visit.

The two exemplary pupils, along with country dignitaries, were amongst the first set of persons to greet the members of the Royal Family as they stepped off their aircraft on the PJIA tarmac. The two were selected by their respective schools to present the bouquets of flowers to the visiting members of the Royal Family.

A smiling Morrison could not have been happier as he awaited their arrival. Attired in a crisp, long-sleeved, button-down white shirt, blue tie, black pants and shiny matching black shoes, Morrison told The Daily Herald at PJIA just before the arrival of the Royals, that he was truly grateful for the opportunity. The 12-year-old, sixth grader said he had been chosen due to his outstanding academic performance and because he is well-behaved. “This is like a rare thing to happen,” said Morrison. “It is exciting to meet someone in such a high position,” he added.

“I am very happy and grateful,” said an equally thrilled Lake. The 11-year-old, sixth grader, whose mother said she is on her way to becoming her school’s valedictorian for the Foundation Based Education (FBE) exit examinations, said she will treasure this once in a lifetime experience. When Lake was told that she was selected, she and her parent went out and got her special outfit for the occasion. She was prettily attired in an all-white, knee length gown with matching gloves, stocking, and flat shoes. “This is huge and I am proud because I was the first choice,” Lake told this newspaper, as her mother looked on with pride.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School pupil Malyk Morrison and Ruby Labega School pupil Rosalia Lake at PJIA before the arrival of the royals.

