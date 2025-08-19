Dr Martin Luther King Jr school delays reopening to Aug. 25, setbacks due to weather, relocation | THE DAILY HERALD

DUTCH QUARTER–While public and subsidised schools across the country will officially reopen on Wednesday, August 20, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Primary School (MLK) will reopen on Monday, August 25 at 7:30am, the school announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The delay comes as MLK prepares to resume all of its classes at its original campus in Zorg en Rust in Dutch Quarter for the first time in five years. Some classes were already relocated during the last academic year.

“The Daily Herald” understands that the later reopening is due to unexpected weather-related setbacks over the past weekend, along with the fact that classrooms had to be relocated and set up after half a decade of being housed at alternate sites.

During the past five academic years, the school operated out of various temporary locations, including the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Zagersgut Road, the Marie Genevieve de Weever School in Hope Estate, Prins Willem Alexander School for Special Education in Belvedere as well as, at one point, the Belvedere Community Center, while the Dutch Quarter facility underwent much-needed repairs.

It is understood that MLK will be ready to welcome all of its classes and students to its original location on Monday, and that all necessary preparations will be on track for that time.

