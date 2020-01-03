Draft 2020 budget to be in COM by next week | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The draft 2020 budget is expected to be presented to the Council of Ministers (COM) by next week. Finance Minister Ardwell Irion said the various ministries had submitted their adjusted budgets, but the grand total was “still too high.”

He told this newspaper earlier this week that the Finance Department was still working on additional reductions. “We expect the new draft budget to go to COM by next week,” Irion said.

Irion had said at a recent Council of Ministers press briefing that the draft 2020 budget is expected to be completed in the first quarter of this year. He said at the time that the Committee for Financial Supervision CFT and the Council of Advice had both raised a number of concerns regarding the draft budget that government had been required to address immediately.

The budget, which had been handled by the former Finance Minister, had been sent to CFT and the Council of Advice. Government’s Finance Department had been in the process of addressing these concerns so that steps can be taken to be taken to finalise the budget, Irion had noted.

Irion had assured that the completion of the budget is “high on the list of priorities” of the interim government.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93727-draft-2020-budget-to-be-in-com-by-next-week