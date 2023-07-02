Drinking water treatment unit inaugurated by EEASM | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–The water authority Établissement des Eaux et de l’Assainissement EEASM and its President Raphaël Sanchez inaugurated a new temporary mobile drinking water unit at the Galisbay water production plant on Friday.

This is the first step in the rehabilitation of the plant undertaken by EEASM and the Collectivité, which should enable production to be increased to meet the territory’s needs while enabling safety work to be carried out at the plant. A detailed presentation on the mobile unit’s technology and advanced features was given by a team of experts on site.

Sanchez was accompanied by Préfet Vincent Berton, new EEASM Director Sébastien Gallego and SAUR Saint-Martin Director Mélissa Nicolas.

“This cutting-edge technology will enable us to meet our needs to minimise the water consumption of our territory as much as possible,” said Sanchez in his speech. “Thanks to this innovative technology, we will be able to carry out work to make our plant safer, to enable our agents to work in better conditions and to greatly improve the supply of drinking water to the population.”

The work is scheduled to start this week, barring any unforeseen circumstances, and will continue for five months. The total cost of the work is estimated at 2.4 million euros, 100% financed by European funding.

“This represents a significant investment in improving the water treatment and distribution infrastructure in our region. We recognise the vital importance of drinking water to the health and well-being of our population.

“That’s why we invest in cutting-edge technologies and undertake work to secure our plant to ensure a safe and reliable supply of drinking water over the long term. This work sometimes causes inconvenience, but it’s temporary, even if we’ve had to put up with it for far too long. For me, this mobile unit was the key to minimising constraints during the work. It wasn’t easy to convince people.”

Sanchez thanked his colleagues on the EEASM Board of Directors and the staff of EEASM for their efforts and hard work in this process, which led to the arrival of the mobile unit.

“I would also like to thank Préfet Vincent Berton for his support on this water issue, the President of the Collectivité Louis Mussington and all the elected representatives for their unwavering support for our mission to improve water quality and service and guarantee a safe and reliable supply of drinking water for the people of St. Martin. Their awareness of water-related issues and their active involvement in securing our plant have greatly contributed to the success of this project.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/drinking-water-treatment-unit-inaugurated-by-eeasm