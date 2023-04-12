Drive-by killing suspect held in the Netherlands | THE DAILY HERALD

The victim





WILLEMSTAD–Police in the Netherlands announced the arrest of a 44-year-old man suspected of murdering Ruchendell “Boechi” Windster. The Dutch musician with Antillean roots was shot dead in Curaçao last December.

The 30-year-old rapper who resided in Tilburg was known for his lyrics that were often in Papiamentu. He had been on the island for several scheduled performances when they gunned him down at a food truck in a drive-by shooting.

The victim died at the scene from bullet wounds to the chest. At the time, police could not confirm witness statements that the fatal incident was preceded by an argument between Boechi and passengers of the white car involved.

Detectives “tracked down and arrested a 44-year-old suspect from Curaçao in Vlaardingen,” Dutch police said. The investigation was a cooperative effort between authorities on the island and in the Netherlands.

The suspect was placed in restricted custody and is only allowed contact with his attorneys. He has since been remanded into custody and is expected to be extradited to the island shortly, Dutch police said on Sunday.

“The Prosecutor’s Office and Curaçao Police Force have since launched a thorough investigation, gathering more and more evidence about the circumstances of the murder. In relation to this arrest, three searches were carried out in Curaçao,” the statement added.

Boechi leaves behind four children and another one is on the way, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported in December. His music is especially popular on YouTube, where his video clips have been viewed millions of times.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/drive-by-killing-suspect-held-in-the-netherlands