Drive for Cure encourage Breast Cancer Awareness | THE DAILY HERALD

Bikers clad in pink can be seen making their way through St. Peters on Sunday.

PHILIPSBURG–The Positive and Elektralyets Foundations held a “Drive for Cure” motorcade on Sunday, October 31.

The pandemic required that the foundations think outside the box. Therefore, the idea of emerging the annual pink parade and bikers for boobs rally with the 10th Anniversary of “Walk for Cure” creatively became the “Drive for Cure”.

“We encountered and overcame many challenges in executing this event,” the foundations said in a statement on Monday. “However, it was all worth it as the breath-taking motorcade of the roaring engines of the motor bikes and cars thundered through the streets of St. Maarten on Sunday aimed at encouraging warriors, survivors and those who understand the importance of staying in tune with their health, the getting checked is important in saving lives in our community.”

Several vehicles also participated in the motorcade.

The Positive and Elektralyets Foundations extended their gratitude to all sponsors and participants for their continued support for Breast Cancer Awareness. “The Drive for the Cure was a fantastic way to close the month-long breast cancer awareness campaign the foundations concluded,” said the foundation.

The motorcade consisted of three different Bikers groups: Caribbean Eagles St. Maarten, Tribal Hogs, the Rider on Two as well as many other individual bikers.

Approximately 100 participants were on motorbikes and about 50 or more cars all decorated with signature “GET CHECKED” pink flags and balloons.

The motorcade started at the Caribbean Eagles Club in Orange Grove road Cole bay. The rally then made its way to Philipsburg, Pointe Blanche, Sucker Garden, Bishop Hill, Zagersgut, South Reward, back to Cole Bay, Maho and ended the First Caribbean International Bank CIBC in Cole Bay.

