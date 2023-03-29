Driver dead and passenger  injured in scooter accident | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–The Gendarmerie reported a fatal scooter accident occurred on Rue de Hollande, Marigot. Tuesday night.

The accident claimed the life of the driver (22) while the pillion passenger was hospitalised with unspecified injuries. The Gendarmerie noted neither of the scooter riders were wearing helmets.

An investigation has been opened into the cause of the accident, and specifically why the driver lost control of the scooter, the Gendarmerie added.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/driver-dead-and-passenger-injured-in-scooter-accident