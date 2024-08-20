Dry Law | THE DAILY HERALD

Wing Da Supermarket in Dutch Quarter found an interesting way to let customers know they could not purchase alcohol on election day Monday in keeping with the ban put in place by government, by covering the alcohol with newspapers and cardboard.

The alcohol ban became effective at 6:00pm Sunday, August 18, and ended at 6:00am today, Tuesday, August 20. The ban was in accordance with article 1, General Police Regulation; Article 56, first paragraph of the Licensing National Ordinance, which prohibits for anyone to sell, deliver and/or provide any alcoholic beverage from shops, warehouses, premises or other establishments.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/dry-law