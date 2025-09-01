Duggins appointed to Kingdom Council of State for St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Kingdom Council of Ministers has confirmed the appointment of Randolf Duggins as a member of the Council of State of the Kingdom (Raad van State) for St. Maarten. This followed the nomination by Prime Minister Luc Mercelina in consultation with the Council of State of the Kingdom. His appointment takes effect October 1, 2025.

Duggins succeeds Maria van der Sluijs-Plantz, who served in the role from 2018 until her term ended earlier this year. His appointment marks the continuation of St. Maarten’s voice at one of the highest advisory bodies within the Kingdom. Appointments to the Council of State are made by Royal Decree and are generally for life, underscoring the long-term responsibility and significance of the role. Members are chosen for their expertise in law, governance, and public administration areas.

The Council of State of the Kingdom is tasked with advising on legislation, general measures of government, and treaties that affect not just the Netherlands, but the entire Kingdom. Its Advisory Division includes three members appointed by Aruba, Curaçao, and St. Maarten, who actively participate in weekly deliberations alongside Dutch members.

As a member, Duggins will represent St. Maarten’s interests in these deliberations, ensuring that the island’s unique circumstances, challenges, and aspirations are not overshadowed within the wider Kingdom context. The position carries significant weight, as it helps shape policy and legislation with direct impact on the people of St. Maarten.

Born on St. Eustatius, Duggins pursued higher education in the Netherlands after completing his secondary studies at Milton Peters College in 1992. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Hogeschool Holland in 1997, followed by a master’s degree in law from Radboud University in 2001.

His career in St. Maarten’s public service began in 2002, where he held several functions within the island government. He later shifted to the private sector, managing a family-owned supermarket business that spanned multiple islands in the region, before returning to public service.

Since 2015, Duggins has served as Secretary General of the St. Maarten Ombudsman, overseeing its overall management and supporting the Ombudsman.

Duggins’ appointment comes at a time when issues such as financial supervision, constitutional relations, and Kingdom-wide treaties continue to affect the island directly. For St. Maarten, having an engaged and knowledgeable State Councillor is critical, with debates on autonomy, good governance, and sustainable development frequently surfacing at the Kingdom level.

The representative not only advocates for the country’s needs in The Hague, but also helps bridge perspectives between the European and Caribbean parts of the Kingdom.

