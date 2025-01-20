DUO to refund allowances not given from 2015-2023 | THE DAILY HERALD

THE HAGUE–Dutch study financing agency DUO has disclosed the amount that current and former students will be refunded for allowances that were not given under the loan system. This applies to those who were enrolled, for at least one year, in a college or university in the Netherlands between September 2015 and August 2023 and successfully completed their degree.

“(Former) students … under the loan system did not receive a basic grant during that period. As a result, they may have had to borrow extra from DUO,” the Dutch government service agency RCN said in a press release on Monday. “To compensate students for this, they will receive a financial allowance.”

For not having access to the basic grant, current and former students who meet the eligibility requirements will be refunded 34.17 euros for every month they were under the old loan system.

Meanwhile, those who studied between 2015 and 2019 will be given a one-off amount of 2,098 euros for not having the study voucher allowance.

These amounts will be paid in full to those who have already cleared their loans, while the balance will be paid if the refund is more than what is still owed. The refunded amount will be deducted from one’s existing debt for those who owe more.

RCN said former students who meet the eligibility requirements will be personally notified this month if DUO has their information on file. Current students will be notified after their diploma has been delivered to DUO by their educational institution.

“Students who did not rely on student finance or the student travel product must apply for the allowance for lack of basic grant themselves,” according to the press release.

More information about the allowance can be found at

www.duo.nl/loansystemallowance

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/duo-to-refund-allowances-not-given-from-2015-2023