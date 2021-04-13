A dust advisory related to the volcano eruption in St. Vincent was issued this morning by the Meteorological Department St. Maarten (MDS).
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/dust-alert
So face masks back again! Volcanic ash is like glass. Very sharp in your lungs.