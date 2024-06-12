Dutch and American Marines improve diving skills together | THE DAILY HERALD

The focus of this year’s exercise was on tactical diving skills using rebreathers.

ORANJESTAD–From May 17 to June 7, the waters off Aruba hosted the annual diving training event, Caribbean Coastal Warrior, conducted by the Dutch Navy. This year, the Second Reconnaissance Battalion from the Second Marine Division of the United States Marine Corps joined their Dutch counterparts to enhance their underwater skills.

Caribbean Coastal Warrior is part of a continuous exchange programme with the Marine Squadron Carib (MSC) stationed on the island, aimed at bolstering cooperation between the American and Dutch Marine Corps.

The focus of this year’s exercise was on tactical diving skills using rebreathers. Both newly formed and experienced diving teams participated, sharing and refining their technical and combat diving techniques.

Besides Caribbean Coastal Warrior, American and Dutch Marines also collaborate annually during Caribbean Urban Warrior at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. These joint exercises promote a valuable exchange of knowledge and expertise, thereby strengthening the capabilities of both nations’ military forces.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/dutch-and-american-marines-improve-diving-skills-together-3