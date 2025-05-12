Dutch and Colombian marines train on Colombian soil for the first time | THE DAILY HERALD

The training involves the Dutch support ship “HNLMS Pelikaan”, which plays a dual role by providing logistical support and participating in maritime drills at sea.

TURBO–In a historic first, Dutch Marines are conducting joint military exercises on Colombian soil alongside their Colombian counterparts, marking a significant step forward in bilateral defence cooperation.

The three-week training operation in Turbo, located in Colombia’s Antioquia department, is aimed at enhancing operational readiness, strengthening military ties, and exchanging tactical knowledge between the two forces.

The exercise focusses on key combat scenarios, including riverine, amphibious, and coastal operations – all vital components of modern marine warfare. By working together in Colombia’s diverse and challenging terrain, both units are honing their skills for deployment in a variety of environments.

“This training offers a unique opportunity to learn from each other,” said Major Rik, commander of the Dutch Caribbean Marine Squadron. “We combine our strengths, sharpen our capabilities, and build the trust that’s essential for effective collaboration.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/dutch-and-colombian-marines-train-on-colombian-soil-for-the-first-time